New box set focuses on Stevie Nicks' solo career

Stevie Nicks' solo career is being revisited with a new box set from Rhino.

Stevie Nicks Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will feature all eight of Nicks' solo records — 1981's Bella Donna, 1983's The Wild Heart, 1985's Rock a Little, 1989's The Other Side of the Mirror, 1994's Street Angel, 2001's Trouble in Shangri-La, 2011's In Your Dreams and 2014's 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault — with many of them remastered from the original analog masters.

There will also be a Rarities album, with 23 non-album tracks, including songs that appeared on movie and TV soundtracks; three songs from her 1991 hits collection, Timespace; and her 2022 cover of Buffalo Springfield's classic "For What It's Worth." It also includes the just-released "One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star," which was the B-side to the Rock A Little single "Talk To Me."

The box set will be released on July 28 in a variety of formats, including a 16-LP limited edition set, which will consist of 3,000 numbered copies, pressed on crystal clear vinyl. Three of the albums — Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La and In Your Dreams — are making their vinyl debut.

Stevie Nicks Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is available for preorder now.

