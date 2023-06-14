New box set focuses on Stevie Nicks' solo career

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Stevie Nicks' solo career is being revisited with a new box set from Rhino.

Stevie Nicks Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will feature all eight of Nicks' solo records — 1981's Bella Donna, 1983's The Wild Heart, 1985's Rock a Little, 1989's The Other Side of the Mirror, 1994's Street Angel, 2001's Trouble in Shangri-La, 2011's In Your Dreams and 2014's 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault — with many of them remastered from the original analog masters.

There will also be a Rarities album, with 23 non-album tracks, including songs that appeared on movie and TV soundtracks; three songs from her 1991 hits collection, Timespace; and her 2022 cover of Buffalo Springfield's classic "For What It's Worth." It also includes the just-released "One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star," which was the B-side to the Rock A Little single "Talk To Me."

The box set will be released on July 28 in a variety of formats, including a 16-LP limited edition set, which will consist of 3,000 numbered copies, pressed on crystal clear vinyl. Three of the albums — Street AngelTrouble in Shangri-La and In Your Dreams — are making their vinyl debut.

Stevie Nicks Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!