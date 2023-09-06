New box set to celebrate Greg Lake’s solo career

The late Greg Lake may be best known for his work with Emerson, Lake & Palmer, but he also had an extensive solo career. Now, that career is being celebrated with a brand new box set.

Greg Lake Magical, dropping November 10, is a limited edition, seven-CD box set featuring Lake's two studio albums, Greg Lake and Manoeuvres, and two live albums. It includes collaborations with Clarence Clemons, Toto, Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Keith Emerson, Carl Palmer, Gary Moore and others.

In addition to the music, the set includes a 64-page coffee table book with previously unseen archival photos and sleeve notes by Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing, who talked to many of Lake's collaborators.

Greg Lake Magical is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.