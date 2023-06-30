New Butler Institute exhibit to feature Paul Stanley’s art

While Paul Stanley is best known as the frontman for KISS, music isn't his only form of expression. In fact, he's been making art for years and it will be on display at a new exhibition coming to The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio.

The exhibit, Paul Stanley: The Other Side, will run from August 13 to October 8 and feature 16 pieces, including new acrylic paintings and mixed media originals. Stanley is scheduled to attend an opening reception on August 12.

“For me, it takes my breath away. This is a terrific museum. And the first that really championed American artists. So, it will be a group of some of my favorite and best pieces," Stanley shares.

Louis Zona, executive director of the Butler Institute, adds, "Paul Stanley is a figurative artist whose depictions of the human form are empowered by an explosive use of color. Stanley is an artist who encourages both order and dissonance in fields of color and form. His work can be viewed as a celebration of our visual universe."

As for Stanley's other gig, KISS' End of the Road tour is scheduled to play Mannheim, Germany, on July 1. It returns to the U.S. October 19 in Cincinnati, Ohio, with their final two shows set for December 1 and 2 at New York's Madison Square Garden. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

