New Carlos Santana doc getting three-day global premiere event in September

A new documentary about the legendary Carlos Santana is set to hit theaters next month. Carlos, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, is getting a three-day premiere event from Sony Pictures Classic and Trafalgar Releasing.

Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere will debut in theaters on Saturday, September 23; Sunday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 27. In addition to the doc, the event will feature exclusive introductory content from both Santana and Valdez. The film will then get a wider theatrical release on September 29.

Carlos tells the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist's story using archival footage, home videos, concert footage and more, along with interviews from his family and folks in the music industry like executive Clive Davis, Carlos' "Smooth" collaborator Rob Thomas and others.

Tickets for Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere go on sale Thursday, August 24, at carlosglobalpremiere.com.

