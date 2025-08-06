New charity sweepstakes offering VIP Farm Aid experience

(L - R) Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews on stage during Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

John Mellencamp and Neil Young with Chrome Hearts are among the artists headlining the 40th anniversary edition of Farm Aid in September, and they are giving fans a chance to win a VIP trip to the festival.

Farm Aid will take place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The organization has just launched a new sweepstakes, with a grand prize of two round-trip tickets to Minneapolis with hotel accommodations, along with two Hi-Fi Experience passes to the festival, which will also feature performances by Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds and Margo Price.

The package includes access to the photo pit, seats within the first 12 rows, passes to a Farm Aid event the night prior to the concert, passes to the Farm Aid press event before the concert and more.

The raffle is open now until Sept. 10 via Fandiem. Proceeds will go to help keep farmers on their land.

The first Farm Aid concert was held on Sept. 22, 1985, in Champaign, Illinois, and the Farm Aid organization has raised nearly $80 million since then. Other artists on this year's bill include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Black Pumas' Eric Burton and Waxahatchee. A complete lineup can be found at FarmAid.org.

