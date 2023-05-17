New coffee table book looks at 50 years of KISS

KISS' 50th anniversary is being celebrated with a brand new coffee table book.

KISS at 50, from rock journalist Martin Popoff, looks at the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers through 50 of their most important milestones. The book touches on things like the band's formation in New York, their infamous TV appearances, their tours, their 1980s "unmasking," their studio albums, conventions and more.

KISS at 50 is being released October 10, and will include plenty of photos of the band on and off the stage, some of which have never been published before. There's also photos of gig posters, ticket stubs, picture sleeves and lots more.

The publisher notes, "The result is an epic tribute to one of the most influential and admired bands in rock history—in a milestone year."

KISS at 50 is available for preorder now.

KISS is getting ready to kick off the next leg of their End of the Road tour on May 27 in Columbus, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

