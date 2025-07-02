New Grateful Dead photo exhibit to open in Los Angeles

A new photo exhibit highlighting the Grateful Dead is coming to Los Angeles in July.

An American Beauty: Grateful Dead 1965–1995 is set to open at the David Kordansky Gallery. Timed to coincide with this year's 60th anniversary of the iconic band, the exhibit will feature photos curated by photographer Jay Blakesberg and his daughter, Ricki Blakesberg.

The exhibit will include 28 large photos and 32 smaller prints highlighting the band’s 60-year career. According to the description, the exhibit "provides many windows into the core of the Grateful Dead experience, in which the energy between the performers and the audience was constantly feeding off each other."

"An American Beauty: Grateful Dead 1965–1995 is not just a celebration of the band— it's a visual journey through three decades of cultural evolution, community, and creativity," says Jay.

An American Beauty: Grateful Dead 1965–1995 will open on July 15. Opening day will feature a panel discussion with Jay, as well as well-known Dead photographers Ron Rakow, Rosie McGee and others.

In addition to the exhibit, there will be an accompanying coffee-table book featuring 275 photographs from well-known Dead photographers. It will be released Aug. 1, to coincide with Jerry Garcia's birthday, and will be available for preorder starting July 12.

More info on the exhibit can be found at davidkordanskygallery.com.

