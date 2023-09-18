New Grateful Dead wines come with glowing labels

Fans of the Grateful Dead now have a new drink to help them relax while enjoying the music of their favorite band. Gnarly Head wines and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have joined forces for a new line of limited-edition vintage wines.

The new vinos include the 2021 Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Old Vine Zinfandel and the 2021 Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Cabernet Sauvignon, with both featuring iconic Dead images on the label. The zinfandel’s label features The Dead’s beloved Dancing Bears, which glow under blacklight. The cabernet is decorated with The Dead’s “Steal Your Face” design, with a skull that also glows under blacklight.

"The music of The Grateful Dead has always invoked connection and authenticity rooted in passion and creativity, much like the California wines crafted by Gnarly Head," Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux shares. "We hope to continue to inspire existing and new fans alike to jam out and rejoice in some great music and wine."

The new Gnarly Head Grateful Dead wines will be available at most major retailers in September and sell for about $12 a bottle. More info can be found at gnarlyhead.com.

