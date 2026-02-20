New Gregg Allman documentary to hit theaters this summer

Musician Gregg Allman (1947 - 2017) during an interview at MTV Studios, New York, New York, January 5, 1982. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

A new documentary about legendary Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman is headed to theaters later this year.

The U.S. independent film production and distribution company Subtext has acquired the doc Gregg Allman: Music of My Soul, with plans to release it in theaters this summer.

“Gregg Allman’s music is woven into the fabric of American culture, and this film captures both the artistry and the humanity behind the legend,” said Brian Levy of Subtext. “We’re proud to bring the film to American audiences, offering devoted fans rare insight and archival material while introducing Gregg’s legacy to a new generation.”

The film, directed by Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning filmmaker James Keach, will feature never-before-seen interviews and rare archival performances, including what’s described as “rarely seen concert footage that captures the Allman Brothers at their creative peak.”

According to the description, the film will trace the rocker’s journey “through profound personal tragedy and hard-won redemption, revealing how his raw honesty and blues-soaked power permanently reshaped American music.”

“I personally connected to Gregg Allman in his close relationship to his brother and his battles with addiction,” says Keach. “For me, Gregg’s incredible voice resonates not just in his music but in his humanity, in overcoming the murder of his father, the early death of his brother Duane, and his personal demons.”

He adds, “His soulful voice and brilliant songs reflect a life of redemption and hopefully will inspire all who witness his journey.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.