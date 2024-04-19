New Ian Gillan coffee table photo book to be released in June

Portraits of Gillan, from Rufus Publications, is a coffee table book featuring rare and unseen photos of Gillan and covering his post-Deep Purple career from 1976 through his brief time with Black Sabbath in the '80s. The 240-page book, which comes in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo, features an 8,000 word essay from rock journalist and writer John Tucker, along with a fold out poster.
Both formats will be available for preorder on Wednesday, April 24, with books shipping at the end of June.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.