New Led Zeppelin photo exhibit to open in Los Angeles

Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin will be the subject of a new photo exhibition in Los Angeles.

It's Been a Long Time will feature never-before-seen Zeppelin photos from the archives of music photographer Jeffrey Mayer, including concert and backstage images from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' first tour.

The exhibition is set to open Sept. 26 at Eye For Sound Gallery, which is owned by System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian.

In addition to the archival photos, Mayer has teamed with graffiti writer and mural artist Marcel ‘SEL’ Blanco to reinterpret five photos as part of SEL’s Sonic Remix Series featuring his “signature LA Street Art Style.”

“Excited to be exhibiting these rare and powerful photos of an iconic band such as Led Zeppelin at Eye For Sound,” Tankian says. “As a musician and artist myself, seeing these great moments in rock immortalized on our gallery walls is always a treat.”

The exhibition will be open to the public and run through October. Some of Mayer's photos will be available for purchase for the very first time. Images from the Sonic Remix Series will also be available, along with official Led Zeppelin T-shirts.

