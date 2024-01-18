New Mick Jagger-produced documentary on James Brown to debut in February

A&E Networks

By Jill Lances

The Rolling StonesMick Jagger is one of the executive producers behind an upcoming two-part documentary on the Godfather of Soul James Brown, which is set to debut in February on A&E.

James Brown: Say it Loud, which also counts The RootsAhmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter as executive producers, delves into the life, career and legacy of Brown, featuring exclusive interviews and previously unseen archival footage.

Jagger and Questlove are both interviewed in the doc, along with Brown's children Deanna, Yamma and Larry Brown, plus Bootsy CollinsJimmy Jam and Terry LewisLL Cool JChuck D and others.

"He was brilliant," Jagger says in a preview of the doc. "He took all these influences and combined them and then he created, almost singlehandedly, this other groove."

James Brown: Say it Loud, directed by Deborah Riley Draper, airs Monday, February 19, and Tuesday, February 20, at 8 p.m. on A&E.



