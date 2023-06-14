New oral history of The Beatles coming next year

St. Martin’s Press

By Jill Lances

A lot has been written about The Beatles, but apparently there are even more goodies to discover about the iconic band, and a new book hopes to help folks do that.

St. Martin's Press just announced All You Need Is Love: An Oral History of The Beatles, by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines, which will be released April 9, 2024.

The book was compiled from never-before-seen interviews with Paul McCartneyGeorge HarrisonRingo Starr and John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, that happened between 1980 and 1981 for the authors' previous Beatles book, 1983's The Love You Make.

The book also uses interviews from family members, friends and business associates, as well as ex-wives Cynthia LennonPattie Boyd (George's ex) and Maureen Starkey (Ringo's ex).

All of these interviews promise to reveal plenty of new info about the legendary band, including the definitive reason why they broke up.

All You Need Is Love: An Oral History of The Beatles is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

