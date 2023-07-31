A new Paul McCartney tour? Rocker teases “news coming soon”

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney appears to be teasing some big news on his social media accounts.

The Beatle shared a tease on social media suggesting fans sign up for his mailing list "for news coming soon." He captioned the post, "Got to get you into my life" along with a guitar emoji.

Although there's no clear message as to what he's teasing, Billboard suggests it's likely a new world tour, noting that Australian concert promoter Frontier Touring, which produced McCartney's 2017 tour of Australia and New Zealand, reposted the tease.

McCartney last hit the road in 2022 on the Got Back tour, which included shows in North America and a headlining spot at U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival.

