New Queen 3D photo exhibit opening in London

Phil Dent/Redferns

By Jill Lances

A new Queen photo exhibit is set to open in London this week.

Queen Will Rock You in 3D will open at London's Proud Galleries on June 2 to coincide with the return of the band's musical We Will Rock You, playing at the London Coliseum.

The exhibit, which runs through September 23, tells the band's history using photos taken by guitarist Brian May with his own stereoscopic (3D) camera lenses.

The exhibit features photos taken onstage, on the road and more, some of which are being shared with the public for the first time. Many of them show the rarely seen private side of the band's late frontman, Freddie Mercury, as viewed by his close friend and bandmate May. It also features fan-shot footage of the current Queen lineup with Adam Lambert, as well as the musical.

Tickets for the exhibit are on sale now.

