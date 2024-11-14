New Tom Petty video for 'Never Be You' dropping Friday

A new Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers video is set for release on Friday.

The clip will be for the song "Never Be You," a track that was originally recorded by Rosanne Cash, with Petty's version appearing on the recently released Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) reissue.

The video was directed and animated by Jeff Scher. A preview gives a glimpse of the making of the animated clip, featuring drawings of Petty, who passed away in 2016.

Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) was released in October and featured the remastered original album, plus 12 bonus tracks, including "Never Be You" and "Ways to Be Wicked," as well as tracks taken from sessions for French TV.

Originally released in 1982, Long After Dark featured the singles "You Got Lucky," "Change of Heart" and "Straight Into Darkness," and was the first to feature new Heartbreaker Howie Epstein on bass.

