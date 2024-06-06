New video features never-before-seen footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono

The video is for a new ultimate mix of "You Are Here" from Lennon's 1973 album, Mind Games. The clip includes footage filmed during John's first major art show, You Are Here (To Yoko From John Lennon, With Love), which happened in July 1968 at Robert Fraser Gallery in London.
The new mix of "You Are Here" will be featured on the newly expanded Mind Games - Ultimate Collection, set to drop July 12. It was produced by Sean Ono Lennon, who oversaw the project, and with the blessing of his mom, Yoko. It will include six different listening experiences, featuring unreleased outtakes, stripped down mixes, instrumentals, demos, rehearsals and even what's described as "studio chatter."
Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection is available for preorder now.
