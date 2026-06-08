In new video message, Billy Joel urges, 'Knicks in 4!'

Billy Joel is in a New York sports fan state of mind.

The New York Knicks come home to Madison Square Garden Monday night to continue their quest for their first championship since 1973. And since Billy spent 10 years as one of the Garden's most high-profile residents, he's posted a video message on Instagram cheering them on.

"Hi, the New York Knicks," he says. "I've seen a lot of magic happen in this building for many years. But now it's your turn to bring the championship back to the greatest city in the world: New York. Go for it!"

As he and the people surrounding him begin to clap and cheer, we see the words "Knicks in 4!"

On Saturday night, Billy was back home in Long Island, New York, helping to induct his longtime booking agent, Dennis Arfa, into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. Billy was a surprise guest, and in his speech, he said Arfa was the one who came up with the idea to have him play Carnegie Hall and Yankee Stadium, the idea of him doing the final shows at Shea Stadium prior to its demolition, the idea of him doing co-headline tours with Elton John and the concept of his Madison Square Garden residency.

The induction was part of the Hall of Fame's Billy Joel Symposium, which featured two days of speakers.

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