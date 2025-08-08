New York Mets’ Citi Field to celebrate 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ Shea Stadium concert

According to the Associated Press, the team will mark the 60th anniversary of the historic concert with a special night at the stadium on Aug. 15 which will include a performance by cover band 1964 The Tribute in front of Shea Bridge, along with a special giveaway of a Shea Stadium replica to the first 15,000 fans who enter the stadium.
Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr headlined Shea Stadium, home of the Mets from 1964-2008 and the New York Jets from 1964-1983, on Aug. 15, 1965. According to setlist.fm, they played a 12-song set that included such tunes as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Ticket to Ride," "A Hard Day's Night" and "Help!" The show was turned into a 50-minute documentary, The Beatles at Shea Stadium.
