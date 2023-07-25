New York Yankees celebrating Jerry Garcia with Bobblehead Week

August 1 would have been Jerry Garcia's 81st birthday, and the New York Yankees will be celebrating the late Grateful Dead frontman for an entire week.

For the games running August 1 to August 6, the first 3,000 fans who purchase tickets will receive an exclusive New York Yankees Jerry Garcia bobblehead.

And it's all for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will go to The Dead's nonprofit, the Rex Foundation, which "provides extensive community support to small organizations making an impact in the arts, sciences, education, the environment, and social justice."

And the Yankees aren't the only ones celebrating Jerry. The Oakland A's are holding Jerry Garcia Night on August 18, with special tickets that include a tie-dye Athletics T-shirt with Garcia's face. The A's take on the Baltimore Orioles that night, and the game will feature a pregame concert by Moonalice, as well as a special guest for the first pitch. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will also be donated to the Rex Foundation.

Garcia died August 9, 1995, at the age of 53.

