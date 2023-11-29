New York’s Empire State Building to honor KISS ahead of final shows

KISS is getting ready to hit New York for their final two concerts ever, and the occasion is being marked at one of the city's historic locations: the Empire State Building.

At dusk on Thursday, November 30, until 2 a.m. ET on December 1, the landmark building will be lit up in silver in honor of the band’s logo and red, purple, blue and green, representing the colors of each band member’s character.

Plus, starting at 7 p.m., the light show will be soundtracked by the KISS hit “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Fans will be able to check it out on both KISS' and the Empire State Building’s social media sites.

This isn’t KISS’ first association with the Empire State Building. Almost 50 years ago, they took one of their most iconic photos on the building’s observation deck high above Manhattan.

KISS will wrap what they insist will be their final tour ever with two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2. For those who can't make it to the final night, it will be available to stream live worldwide starting at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on PPV.COM.

