'Night Divides the Day', the first official anthology on The Doors, to be released in January

A new book about The Doors will take a deep dive into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band as they celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Night Divides the Day, the first official anthology on The Doors, is being described as the "most definitive book yet" on the band. It features new interviews with surviving members Robby Krieger and John Densmore, and archival contributions from the late Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek.

Hours of archival interviews were used as sources for the book, which also features rare photos, song lyrics, poster artwork and more. It also includes contributions from artists like Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Guns N' Roses’ Slash, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Nancy Sinatra and Van Morrison.

Only 2,000 copies of the book will be available — in two different editions. The Collector edition is limited to 1,650 copies, all signed by Densmore and Krieger. It comes with a 24-page replica program of The Doors’ 1968 tour and a booklet featuring reproductions of the previously unseen mastertape boxes of six of The Doors' albums. There’s also a 7-inch vinyl picture disc featuring rare demos of “Hello I Love You” and “Moonlight Drive.”

The Deluxe edition, limited to 350 copies, is also signed by Densmore and Krieger, and features much of the same content as the Collector, with the addition of five previously unpublished photo prints of The Doors at the Whisky a Go Go in 1966, taken by photographer George Rodriguez.

Night Divides the Day is available for preorder now, with the book expected to ship in January 2025.

