Nikki Sixx responds to Sharon Osbourne's podcast comment: "We had a lot of love and respect for Sharon"

Nikki Sixx has responded to Sharon Osbourne calling him an "a**hole."

As previously reported, Sharon made the comment on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast amid a conversation about the time Ozzy Osbourne allegedly snorted a line of ants while on tour with Mötley Crüe in the '80s. The legend, which Sharon doubts but Ozzy maintains is true, was depicted in the 2019 Crüe biopic, The Dirt. Ozzy also disagreed with Sharon's assessment of Sixx.

In a social media post reacting to the podcast, Sixx writes, "We had a lot of love and respect for Sharon. We love Ozzy."

Sixx's tweet quoted another post mocking Sharon's appearance, which he's apparently seen more of since she made her comments.

"When people comment on stuff calling [Sharon] a plastic granny t***** I have it deleted," Sixx writes, though he spells out the word. "Not sure what she's upset about now but let's not [perpetuate] her comments by posting negativity about her."

