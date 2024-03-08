Nils Lofgren drops digital album, 'Spares', featuring previously unreleased songs

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nils Lofgren has dropped a new digital album, Spares, featuring previously unreleased songs he recorded over the course of his career.

"Along the way of the past 55 years, songs holding a wide range of emotional pieces of me wound up getting left behind. Basement demos never recorded, not quite right for the project, various reasons," he shared on Instagram about the release. "Now these songs, 'Spares,' cover decades of writing and circumstance, in various periods of my musical and personal life are here, together to share."

The album is made up of 31 songs and features some special guests, including Foreigner’s Lou Gramm, on a song called “Dance of Life.”

The album is now streaming on all digital platforms.

Spares follows Lofgren's recent album of new material, Mountains, which was released in July. He also appears on the new Neil Young & Crazy Horse album, FU##IN' UP, which is being released as a clear vinyl two-LP limited edition on Record Store Day, April 20; the black vinyl, CD and digital editions will be out on April 26.

Lofgren is also getting ready to hit the road once again with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. Their tour kicks off March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

