Nils Lofgren drops new 'Mountains' song, “Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)”

By Jill Lances

Nils Lofgren's new solo album, Mountains, is due out in July, and he's just shared another track from the record: a song inspired by the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in August 2021.

"Won't Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)" is described as "a song about loss and perseverance." "Without the Beatles, Stones, (JimiHendrix, this music of mine wouldn't exist," Lofgren shares. "I was so furious and hurt when Charlie Watts died, I turned to his music for solace, desperate for connection and inspiration through the grief."

He adds, “Needed his musical spirit to cope and found it. One raw riff to sing for him. Miss you, Charlie.”

"Won't Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)" is the third single Lofgren has released from the album, following "Nothin's Easy" featuring Neil Young and "Ain't The Truth Enough" with Ringo Starr on drums.

Mountains, due out July 21, is available for preorder now.

