Nine mixes of John Lennon’s “Mind Games” to be featured on Lumenate app

Folks who use the Lumenate app to relax and meditate can now let John Lennon's music help them.

Starting May 1, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month, nine reimagined Meditation Mixes of the late Beatles' classic track "Mind Games" will be featured on the app, the result of a partnership between Lumenate, Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon and the John Lennon Estate.

The nine mixes, which range from five to 33 minutes, will be matched with an immersive light sequence that will “elevate the musical journey, deepen the sense of relaxation, and allow users to see, hear and feel the music like never before.”

“I’m very happy to be working with Lumenate on this release for Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Sean. “I think our Mind Games project is fun, meaningful, and potentially mind-expanding."

“My father was famously into meditation. I remember trying the ‘flicker machine’ he kept in the bedroom, which is what first introduced me to the idea of stroboscopic brain wave induction," he added, noting, “I thought it made sense to combine the music of ‘Mind Games' with the science of Lumenate. I really hope people enjoy the results as much as I have.”

"Mind Games" was the title track and lead single off Lennon's fourth solo studio album, released in 1973. It peaked at #18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

