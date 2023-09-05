Nirvana announces 30th anniversary ﻿'In Utero' ﻿reissue

Nirvana's third and final album, In Utero, is being reissued in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The set will be available in various formats on October 27, the most expansive of which being the super deluxe eight-LP vinyl and five-CD editions. In those, you'll find the original album remastered, various bonus tracks and B-sides, such as the Dave Grohl-written song "Marigold," and a total of 53 previously unreleased recordings, including full live shows from a 1993 Los Angeles show and a 1994 New York City performance, which notably took place just months before Kurt Cobain's death.

Originally released September 21, 1993, In Utero had the difficult and unenviable task of following Nirvana's world-conquering 1991 album Nevermind, which launched Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl into superstardom and brought the grunge scene into the mainstream. The album lived up to the task, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawning the singles "Heart-Shaped Box" and "All Apologies."

Cobain died by suicide in April 1994, effectively ending Nirvana. Grohl soon went on to form Foo Fighters.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

