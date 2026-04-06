No, Steve Nicks is not releasing a new album on May 26

Stevie Nicks fans were surprised on Monday to find this nugget — "Nicks' latest album, titled The Ghost Record, is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2026" — buried at the end of a People magazine article called "Where Are the Members of Fleetwood Mac Now?" The only problem is it's not true.

ABC Audio has confirmed the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is not releasing an album on that day. In fact, there is no firm information about when a new Stevie album will be released. What's more, May 26 — Stevie's birthday — is a Tuesday; albums are typically released on Friday.

As for where the nonexistent album title came from, a year ago Stevie was inducted into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame in LA. During her acceptance speech, she said, "I'm actually making a record right now. I call it the 'ghost record' because it doesn't really — it just kind of happened in the last couple of weeks."

She added that she'd written seven songs that were "autobiographical, real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life.”

People subsequently removed the line from the article, but not before it was widely reported.

When Stevie does release a new album, it will be her first solo release since 2011's In Your Dreams. She did release a single, "The Lighthouse," in September 2024.

Meanwhile, the iconic singer has three shows lined up for April: April 18 in Thackerville, Oklahoma; April 22 in Austin, Texas; and April 25 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

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