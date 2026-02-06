Official soundtrack announced for Paul McCartney’s 'Man on the Run' documentary

A documentary about Paul McCartney will naturally have plenty of music, and now it's been announced that his upcoming film, Man on the Run, will have an accompanying soundtrack.

Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack will feature classics from the Paul McCartney and Wings catalog, including "Silly Love Songs," "Band on the Run" and "Coming Up."

The soundtrack will also include bonus material, such as three previously unreleased tracks: a rough mix of "Arrow Through Me" from sessions for the 1979 album Back to the Egg; a live version of "Live and Let Die" from the 1980 concert film Rockshow; and "Gotta Sing Gotta Dance" from the 1973 TV program The James Paul McCartney TV Special.

Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released Feb. 27, the same day the documentary premieres on Prime Video. It will be released on a variety of formats, including CD, black vinyl and digitally, which are available for preorder now. The soundtrack will also be released on limited-edition New York taxi yellow vinyl via Jack White's Third Man Pressing plant and limited-edition tangerine peel orange vinyl through Amazon.

Directed by Morgan Neville, Man on the Run chronicles McCartney's life after the breakup of The Beatles, including the formation of his band Wings. The film will premiere in theaters for one day only on Feb. 19. Tickets are on sale now.

