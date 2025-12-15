Official video for George Harrison’s ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ to be released

George Harrison's classic tune "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" is getting an official video.
Harrison's official Instagram page gave fans a preview of the animated clip, which has been directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.
The video is being released on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT.
"Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" was the opening track and lead single off Harrison's 1973 album, Living in the Material World, which went to #1. The song topped the chart as well, becoming Harrison's second #1 after "My Sweet Lord." The tune actually knocked his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney and Wings' "My Love" out of the top spot.
