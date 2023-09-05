Oh so pretty: Foo Fighters cover Sex Pistols alongside Billy Idol during Aspen show

Foo Fighters added some extra punk rock energy to their performance at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday, September 3.

Dave Grohl and company invited Billy Idol onstage during the show to cover the Sex Pistols song "Pretty Vacant." The live collaboration celebrated the birthday of Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, who turned 68 on Sunday.

"Great doing #p[r]ettyvacant with ⁦@foofighters," Idol wrote in a social media post. Foo Fighters also shared a number of photos from the set on their Facebook.

Foo Fighters have been playing one-off headlining shows and festival sets throughout the year in support of their latest album, But Here We Are. They've marked the Foos' first performances with new drummer Josh Freese, who joined following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

The next Foo Fighters show is scheduled for September 7 in Brazil. They'll be back in the U.S. for Chicago's Riot Fest on September 15.

