'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners' among top BAFTA 2026 nominees

Lights, camera, awards season.
Nominees for the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs — colloquially referred to as the British Oscars — were announced Tuesday ahead of the awards ceremony next month on Feb. 22.
One Battle After Another leads the way with 14 nominations total, including a leading actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio.
Other films with multiple nominations include Sinners with 13, followed by Hamnet and Marty Supreme with 11 each.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also highlighted first-time performance category nominees including Robert Aramayo, Odessa A'zion, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård and Teyana Taylor.
See below for a list of more top 2026 BAFTA Awards nominees:
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading actress
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Leading actor
Robert Aramayo - I Swear
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Supporting actress
Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Watson - Hamnet
Supporting actor
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Peter Mullan - I Swear
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Director
Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet - Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ceremony
My Father's Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film not in the English language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
