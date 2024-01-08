Orange County Tourism Development Tax collections sees drop at end of 2023

Seven months out of the last eight saw a year-over-year decrease in tourism development tax funds.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orange County, FL — Orange County Comptroller, Phil Diamond, released the Tourist Development Tax collections for November of 2023. The $29.6 million received is a 4% decrease from November of 2022.

This marks the seventh month out of the last eight in 2023 that has seen a decrease in tourism development tax collections. The only month in the last eight in 2023 that saw an increase was September, but only by 0.8%.

So far, collections are down 5.2% or $3.2 million in 2023 from 2022, as we await the report for December.

On a positive note, November of 2023′s collections were higher than 2021′s by 4.2 million.

For more information, click here.


© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!