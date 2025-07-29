Original Iron Maiden lead singer has died

British singer Paul Mario Day, who was the original lead singer for Iron Maiden, has passed away at the age of 69.

Day's death was revealed in a tribute posted on the Facebook page of British glam band Sweet, which Day joined in 1985. According to the post, Day "passed away peacefully at his home in Australia."

"IN 1985 Mick Tucker and myself put together the first new line-up of Sweet after the hiatus of the original band," Sweet guitarist Andy Scott writes. "We needed a singer and when Paul arrived for the audition we looked no further."

Day toured Australia and Europe with Sweet, and appeared on the band's 1989 live album and DVD Live at the Marquee, with Scott noting Day's vocals have "stood the test of time."

Day was the lead singer of Iron Maiden from December 1975 to October 1976 before he was replaced by Dennis Wilcock. He went on to form the British heavy metal band More, before joining Sweet.

