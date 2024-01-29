Orlando International Airport sees major air travel increase in 2023

Orlando International Airport (MCO) shows major increase in it’s airline activity report for 2023.

Orlando International Airport

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — In it’s Airline Activity Report for 2023, Orlando International Airport saw a 15.1 percent increase in passenger traffic in 2023 compared to last year.

MCO also recorded a 13.6 percent increase in domestic traffic, and a 26.7 percent increase in international traffic. Total passenger traffic during 2023 averaged over 158 thousand passengers a day. The report said passenger aircraft operations were up 17.3 percent, with a average of 1,053 flights a day.

December was the busiest month at MCO, with a 12.9 percent increase in passenger traffic, averaging 169,000 passengers per day.

Numbers were also up for Orlando Executive Airport, who saw a 17.1 percent increase in operations in 2023.

See full report here.


