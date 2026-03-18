Orleans announces final year of touring

Wells Kelly, John Hall, Lance Hoppen and Larry Hoppen of the pop-rock band "Orleans" pose for a portrait in circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Orleans, the band known for such hits as “Still The One” and “Dance With Me,” has announced that their touring days are coming to an end.

Original member Lance Hoppen shared the news in a post on Facebook, noting he had an "important announcement for all Orleans fans."

“Last Saturday we played our first show of 2026, which is the beginning of year 54 for Orleans as a live band. That's a good long run by any standard,” he wrote. “For a variety of reasons, I've decided that this will be the final year for Orleans as a live band. It's not a decision that has been made quickly nor lightly. It's been a long time coming and I have to admit that I am conflicted about it.”

Hoppen noted that while he’ll miss the shows and the fans, travel has become difficult, especially at his age. “It’s time to turn the page," he said.

Fans, however, still have a chance to see them live, with Lance noting they have over 40 shows booked for 2026.

“We will finish up on the Rock 'n' Romance cruise next March 13-20 ... so there is literally one year left if you want to catch Orleans live before it's too late,” he wrote.

He then thanked the musicians that have been in the band as well as the fans.

“Without YOU, none of this would have been possible. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” he concluded. “I hope to see you down the road somewhere!”

A complete list of dates can be found at Orleansonline.net.

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