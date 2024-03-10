Oscars 2024: Short film inspired by John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s classic tune wins Oscar

A short film inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic tune “Happy Christmas (War Is Over),” took home an Oscar Sunday night.

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko won the award for Best Animated Short Film, with the couple's son Sean Ono Lennon on stage to help accept the award alongside filmmakers Dave Mullins and Brad Booker.

“John Lennon and Yoko Ono wrote a song that inspired us,” filmmaker Dave Mullins said in his speech. "It is an anti-war message that we tried to honor with this film."

Sean used his time to give a shout out to his famous mom. "My mother turned 91 this February, and today is Mother's Day in the U.K.," he said. "So could everyone please say, 'Happy Mother's Day, Yoko!'"

The 11-minute film follows a game of chess, with a heroic carrier pigeon helping the game continue across enemy lines. It ends with the classic tune playing over the closing credits.

