Ozzy Osbourne is "determined" to play more live shows: "You can't retire from this game"

Ozzy Osbourne sure doesn't sound like someone who's retired from touring.

Earlier this year, the Prince of Darkness canceled his 2023 tour of the U.K. and Europe due to health reasons, adding, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

Ozzy's since announced that he'll be playing the much-hyped Power Trip festival this fall, and he now tells Metal Hammer he's "determined" to continue to perform live.

"I've gotta do more gigs if I have to get someone to wheel me out there," Ozzy says. "I mean, you can't retire from this game. It's not a job, it's a f****** passion. I don't know how to do anything else."

"The thought of sitting in my house all day ... I'm a road dog, you know?" the metal legend continues. "I've been doing it f****** 55 years. It's the best thing to have ever happened to me."

Power Trip takes place October 6-8 in Indio, California, on the same site as Coachella. The stacked bill also includes AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden and Tool.

