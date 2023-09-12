Ozzy Osbourne set to undergo another surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is going back under the knife.

On the first episode of the newly relaunched The Osbournes podcast, the Prince of Darkness reveals he requires another surgery, marking his fourth operation since suffering a fall in his home in 2019, which aggravated injuries he suffered in a 2023 ATV accident.

"What they've discovered, the neck has been fixed, but below the neck, there's two vertebrae that when the bike hit me ... they're disintegrated, there's nothing left of them," the 74-year-old Ozzy says.

He adds, "All I know is, right now, I'm in a lot of pain, I'm in a lot of discomfort."

Ozzy's physical health, along with a variety of other factors including his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease and the pandemic, has kept him from playing a full live show for nearly five years. He was scheduled to play the upcoming Power Trip festival in October, but he dropped off the lineup in July, sharing, "My body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet."

While he's still unable to perform, Ozzy's continued to keep his voice in shape with lessons and exercises.

"I think you're sounding better," Ozzy's daughter Kelly says.

For more on Ozzy's condition, you can stay tuned to The Osbournes podcast, which returned Tuesday, September 12, after a five-year hiatus. It'll feature weekly conversations between Ozzy and Sharon alongside their children Kelly and Jack.

