Ozzy Osbourne apologizes to Britney Spears: "I love you and I think you're beautiful"

Ozzy Osbourne is sorry for what he said about Britney Spears.

For those unaware, the Prince of Darkness drew the ire of the pop star when he commented on her dancing posts on social media. Speaking on an episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which he hosts alongside his wife, Sharon, and their children Kelly and Jack, Ozzy said he was "fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing]."

Kelly added that she "feel[s] so sorry" for Spears, while Sharon called her a "poor little thing." Britney then responded by calling the Osbournes "the most boring family known to mankind" and said that they should "kindly f*** off."

Now, Ozzy is offering an apology to Britney. In an Instagram post featuring a clip from The Osbournes Podcast, the "Crazy Train" rocker says, "Britney, I really owe you an apology. I'm so sorry for making that comment."

"However," he continues. "It would be better if you didn't do the same f****** dance every day. Change a few movements!"

Kelly made a more unconditional apology, declaring, "Britney, never stop dancing, I love your dancing, it makes you happy and I'm so sorry if any of us offended you."

"I love Britney Spears!" Ozzy adds. "But it's the same dance every day."

Kelly then corrects him, saying, "No, sometimes she has knives."

"I really do apologize," Ozzy concludes. "I love you and I think you're beautiful."

