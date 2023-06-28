Paramount+ announces '80s hair metal docuseries 'I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream'

Courtesy of Paramount+

By Jill Lances

A new docuseries focusing on artists from the '80s hair metal scene is set to premiere on Paramount+.

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream will focus on five bands — Skid RowWingerTwisted SisterVixen and the Scream — all of whom found some success during the decade but struggled to keep it going. The trailer features interviews from Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Winger's Kip Winger, Skid Row's Snake Sabo and more.

The docuseries will be broken into three parts: “I Wanna Be Somebody,” which focuses on the early days of the bands' careers; “Headed for Heartbreak,” which focuses on the struggles they faced as their careers took off; and “Smells Like Change,” which delves into hair metal’s demise as other genres, like grunge, began to gain popularity.

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream will debut July 18 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!