Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo announce dates for the Fantastic 2024 tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a new set of tour dates for 2024.

The pair is set to kick off the Fantastic 2024 tour on May 10 in Lincoln, California. The 21-date trek will hit such cities as New York, Atlantic City, Indianapolis, Denver, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C., before wrapping August 16 in Airway Heights, Washington.

A ticket presale starts Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at benatargiraldo.com.

Benatar and Giraldo spent quite a bit of time on the road last year, including solo shows and dates on Pink's Summer Carnival tour. In January they appeared on an episode of the PBS series Austin City Limits performing such songs as "Promises In The Dark," "Shadows Of The Night," "Hell Is For Children" and "Love Is A Battlefield."

