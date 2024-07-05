Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo reworking musical 'Invincible'

Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo are offering up an update on their musical Invincible, a retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet using their music catalog.

The musical originally opened in late 2022 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and after mixed reviews, Benatar now tells Billboard they are planning to totally rework the show.

“The place we’re at right now is about tearing it to shreds and starting over,” Benatar shares. “We have the liberty to do that because we haven’t gone to even off-Broadway or anything like that. So we’re tearing it apart, doing a similar show but with a lot of different elements to it.”

Giraldo adds that after the changes, the musical will be “different and the same at the same time.”

“It will take it in a little different direction, maybe go back to the very beginning," he says. "I think we got too far in the weeds with it and it started getting a little messy."

In addition to the title song, the show features such classic Benatar/Giraldo tunes as “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Heartbreaker,” and “We Belong” and despite the setbacks, Benatar says the process has been “exciting” and “fun.”

She notes, “You just keep evolving ’til we get to the place we feel like it’s time to put it out there.”

So far there’s no word on when or where exactly they plan to put it out there, although Benatar suggested it could open next in Giraldo’s hometown of Cleveland.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.