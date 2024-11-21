Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to release children’s book, 'My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!'

Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo have announced a new non-musical collaboration. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will release the new children's picture book My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! next fall.

According to the book’s description, it’s “a lyrical read-aloud that celebrates all kinds of grandparents from all walks of life―from plumbers to yoga instructors to … rock stars!”

"Everything they said about having grandchildren is true," Benatar and Giraldo, who have three grandchildren, Stevie, 6, Lola, 4, and Cash, 2, tell People. "When we met in 1979, having children was one of our dreams. We were blessed with two beautiful daughters and now have three darling grandchildren ― our dream on steroids!"

The rock star couple has been married since 1982 and have two daughters, Haley, 39, and Hana, 30.

As the description notes, the book, which features illustrations by Tiffany Everett, is about more than just rock star grandparents.

"We believe diversity is a superpower!" the couple says. "We love that My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! embodies that ideal."

My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!, dropping Sept. 9, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.