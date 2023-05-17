Patti Smith & Her Band booked for The National’s Homecoming Festival

Patti Smith & Her Band have been booked to play The National's annual Homecoming Festival, this time returning to Cincinnati for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2018.

The festival is happening September 15-16 at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, with Smith part of the lineup on September 15. The National headlines both nights of the fest, with the lineup also featuring Pavement, The Walkman, Snail Mail and more.

Single-day, weekend and VIP passes for the fest go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. ET. More information and the complete lineup can be found at ntlhomecoming.com.

The show is one of many Smith has on the books this year. She kicks off a European tour in Copenhagen on June 1, with her first U.S. date set for August 7 in Pioneertown, California. A complete list of dates can be found at pattismith.net.

