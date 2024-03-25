Pattie Boyd auction, featuring Eric Clapton love letters, brings in over $3.6 million

Model Pattie Boyd, who was married to both George Harrison and Eric Clapton, made over $3.6 million auctioning off her personal possessions, including love letters Clapton wrote her while she was still married to Harrison.

According to Christie's, the item that brought in the most money was the original artwork Clapton used for the Derek and the Dominos album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which Clapton acquired because he thought the image looked like Boyd. It sold for over $2.5 million, well above the original estimate of between $40,000 and $60,000.

Two handwritten love letters from Clapton were also hot items. One, written on the opening page of John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men, sold for just over $153,000. In it, Clapton wonders why Boyd won't be with him, asking "am I a poor lover, am I ugly, am I too weak, too strong?" In the second, addressed to "Dearest L," he asks Boyd if she still loves Harrison and if she still has feelings for him. It sold for almost $137,000. Both were estimated to sell for between $13,000 and $19,000.

“I am completely blown away by the enthusiasm of international bidders for these special treasures that I have always loved,” Boyd shares. “I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters.’”

She adds, “I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures – I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto!”

Other big ticket items include photographs of The Beatles in India, which sold for close to $68,000, and handwritten lyrics to Harrison’s "Mystical One," which sold for over $60,000.

