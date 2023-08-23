Paul McCartney adds Mexico City date to Got Back tour

Paul McCartney is bringing his Got Back tour south of the border.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just announced a November 14 show at Foro Sol in Mexico City. The concert will be McCartney’s first in Mexico in six years.

A presale on McCartney’s website will begin Tuesday, August 29, with a public on-sale beginning Saturday, September 2.

McCartney is set to kick off the latest leg of his Got Back tour in Australia in October and will then bring the tour to Brazil in November. A complete list of dates, and information on the Mexico City presale, can be found at paulmccartney.com.

