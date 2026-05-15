Paul McCartney admits to killing a dragon in new 'Saturday Night Live' promos

Paul McCartney appears in the new promos for this weekend's Saturday Night Live, ahead of his stint as the show's musical guest.

In the opening clip, this weekend's host Will Ferrell and SNL star Marcello Hernandez introduce themselves as "who cares," while McCartney gives his name. Ferrell then notes, "I'll be hosting the season finale of SNL but you don't care, you'll tune in for Paul McCartney."

McCartney chimes in with, “that’s not true,” with Ferrell replying, “it is true,” before McCartney concedes, “it is true.”

There’s also one promo video where McCartney admits he’s a “huge fan” of Hernandez’s mom, and another where the pair ask Sir Paul what it’s like being a knight.

“It’s an honor. I’m so lucky that so many people have enjoyed my music over the years,” he says, before adding, “and one time I killed a dragon,” which excites Ferrell and Hernandez

The final promo has Ferrell and Hernandez trying to guess what McCartney is going to perform on SNL, and they both choose "Despacito (Remix)" featuring Justin Bieber, with McCartney replying, "Damn, how did you know?"

In addition to Saturday Night Live, McCartney is set to appear on the BBC Radio 2 podcast Tracks Of My Years with Vernon Kay on May 25, where he'll discuss his favorite records. In a preview posted to Instagram, McCartney talks about meeting Elvis and playing with The Rolling Stones, and even sings a bit of The Human League's "Don't You Want Me." The clip ends with McCartney about to explain why John Lennon's "Imagine" made his list, before cutting off.

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