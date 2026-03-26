Paul McCartney announces new solo album, 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane'

Paul McCartney is back with his first solo album in over five years.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will release The Boys of Dungeon Lane on May 29, described in a press release as "a collection of rare and revealing glimpses into memories never-before shared along with some newly inspired love songs."

The songs have a reflective McCartney writing about his childhood in Liverpool, early adventures with future Beatles bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon, and more.

"Looking back on your life, you go, 'Wow, did we really do that?'" he writes on Instagram. "All of that comes flooding back… it's like a dream."

And fans are getting their first preview of the album with the release of the song "Days We Left Behind," which is now available via digital outlets.

"This is very much a memory song for me. The album title, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, comes from a lyric in this track," McCartney says. "I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I'm just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?"

The Boys of Dungeon Lane, produced by Andrew Watt, is McCartney's first solo album since 2020's McCartney III. It is available for preorder now.

And it’s possible some lucky fans may soon hear McCartney’s new music live. He’s set to headline two shows at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday.

Here is the track list for The Boys of Dungeon Lane:

"As You Lie There"

"Lost Horizon"

"Days We Left Behind"

"Ripples in a Pond"

"Mountain Top"

"Down South"

"We Two"

"Come Inside"

"Never Know"

"Home to Us"

"Life Can Be Hard"

"First Star of the Night"

"Salesman Saint"

"Momma Gets By"

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