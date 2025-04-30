Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan & more join Barbra Streisand on new duets album

Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and Sting are among the artists set to appear on a new duets album from Barbra Streisand.

The record, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, will be released June 27 and also feature duets with James Taylor, Seal, Sam Smith, Hozier, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw and Laufey. There is also a tune that's a collaboration between Babs, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande.

"I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy!" Streisand shares, noting the album, "gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too."

She adds, "I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners."

And Babs is giving fans a preview of the record with the release of the first single, a cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," featuring Hozier. The tune, written by Ewan MacColl, was made famous by Roberta Flack. It is available now via digital outlets.

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, available for preorder now, is the followup to Streisand's 2014 album Partners. Here is the track list for the album:

"The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" with Hozier

"My Valentine" with Paul McCartney

"To Lose You Again" with Sam Smith

"The Very Thought of You" with Bob Dylan

"Letter to My 13 Year Old Self" with Laufey

"One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande

"I Love Us" with Tim McGraw

"Secret O' Life" with James Taylor

"Fragile" with Sting

"Where Do I Go From You?" with Josh Groban

"Love Will Survive" with Seal

